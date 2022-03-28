Camarillo (California), Mar 28 (AP) The average US price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to USD 4.37 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said on Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.

Also Read | PVR, INOX Announce Merger, New Combined Entity To Be Named 'PVR INOX Limited'.

The price at the pump is USD 1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at USD 5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at USD 3.70 per gallon.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Various Executive Posts at careers.ntpc.co.in; Check Details Here.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is USD 5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents over two weeks.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)