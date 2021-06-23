New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Salesforce on Wednesday announced a significant expansion of their global strategic partnership.

The partnership will make it easy for customers of the two companies to use the full set of Salesforce and AWS capabilities together to quickly build and deploy new business applications that accelerate digital transformation.

Also, the partnership will drive customer value through new and enhanced unification between AWS and Salesforce products.

Developers will now be able to build and launch custom applications that extend the power of both platforms by connecting Salesforce data and workflows natively into their solutions running on AWS.

This will also make it easy for Salesforce developers to integrate AWS data and workflows into their Salesforce applications, Salesforce Executive Vice President, Platform Patrick Stokes said in a virtual briefing.

Besides, Salesforce will also embed AWS services for voice, video, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) directly in new applications for sales, service, and industry vertical use cases, he added.

With these new offerings, customers can purchase out-of-the-box solutions directly from Salesforce and then consume the integrated AWS services on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Peder Ulander, Head of Enterprise and Developer Marketing at AWS, said the companies are putting together solutions and working on taking them to the market.

He added that while the partnership is a great fit for tele-health, "it extends well beyond healthcare and into multiple verticals".

"We see great examples and opportunities in financial services, media and entertainment, manufacturing, hospitality, anywhere where developers or customers are trying to find ways to create new experiences online...anywhere we have businesses that are engaging with customers in a very personalised manner, we're going to be able to turbocharge that with this relationship," he said.

In a statement, AWS CEO Andy Jassy said for more than five years, customers have benefitted from a tight relationship between AWS and Salesforce.

"Now, we are taking the partnership to the next level by integrating our offerings so developers using both AWS and Salesforce can build unified applications much faster and simpler than ever before...

"With this partnership, we are significantly simplifying developers' lives and empowering them to develop applications however they want, from wherever they want globally, at any scale," he added.

Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce, said with a more strongly unified Salesforce and AWS platform, customers around the world can create a single source of truth across sales, service, marketing, and commerce, and achieve success from anywhere.

