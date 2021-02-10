Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Axis Finance Ltd, a subsidiary of Axis Bank, on Wednesday inaugurated its regional office at Trinity Mall here.

The office was inaugurated by the company's COO Bal Kishan Thakur, regional sales head Lokesh Bhargav and others.

The office will provide better services to consumers here, a release from the company said.

"Axis Finance offers retail loans up to Rs 5 crores for various needs on housing loans, business loans, loan against property, personal Loans etc," the release added.

