New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Axiscades Technologies on Monday said it has partnered with Mangal Industries, a company of Amara Raja Group, to service global clients in the area of aerospace, defense, medical and heavy engineering.

Both the companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect.

Also Read | When Is Mizoram Statehood Day 2023? Know the Date, History and Significance of the Day When the State Came Into Existence.

With the partnership with Axiscades, Mangal Industries is geared up to address the digital engineering and manufacturing needs of global companies in the fields of aerospace, defense, medical and heavy engineering as well, the two companies said in a joint statement.

"Mangal Industries leverages Axiscades' proven capabilities and takes it to an advanced level with cutting edge product design, manufacturing engineering and Industry 4.0 solutions for our combined clientele, and allows us to tap new sectors as well.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance - Everything To Know About This Statehood Day.

"With a common long-term goal, we are confident of adding value and edge that our customers seek through the combination of our expertise areas," Axiscades CEO Krishnamurthi said.

The MoU was signed between Axiscades CEO Arun Krishnamurthi and Mangal Industries Director Harshavardhana Gourineni.

Gourineni, Director Mangal Industries, said with this partnership "our industry-centric approach and comprehensive product engineering solutions will allow us to address and support our customers across their full value chains."

Mangal Industries is part of the USD 1.5 billion Amara Raja Group and specializes in design and manufacturing of components and solutions for a wide range of industries such as automotive, consumer goods, power and energy among others.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades Technologies is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider catering to sectors like aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, and energy among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)