Hyderabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Hyderabad-based complex components manufacturer Azad Engineering on Wednesday announced the inauguration of its Lean manufacturing facility for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) at Tuniki Bollaram in Telangana.

A lean manufacturing plant focuses on reducing waste, improving workflow, and increasing efficiency to maximise customer value. Its key principles include waste elimination, value stream mapping, smooth flow, pull systems, and continuous improvement.

The 7,200 sq m state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by Masahito Kataoka, Senior Vice President, GTCC Business Division, Energy System, MHI, Japan, Telangana Special Chief Secretary of Industries & Commerce Jayesh Ranjan, and Azad Engineering Chairman and CEO Rakesh Chopdar, according to an official release.

The facility currently employs 200 skilled professionals, with plans to add several hundred more in the near future. It features cutting-edge technology for high-precision components, integrates with Azad's Centre for Excellence and Innovation, and strengthens India's position in global manufacturing, the release stated.

Azad Engineering also announced that it has received the prestigious ‘2024 Partner of the Year' Award from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries—a recognition granted to just one company among MHI's global network of over 1,000 partners.

"The inauguration of this facility, coupled with the prestigious recognition from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, underscores India's rising prominence as a preferred manufacturing hub," said Jayesh Ranjan.

Speaking at the event, Rakesh Chopdar said, "The inauguration of this exclusive facility marks a new chapter in our decade-long partnership with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. This plant is the first of many dedicated facilities we are building to meet the growing demand of our global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partners."

Further, he added, "Once all our dedicated facilities at the AZAD Centre of Excellence and Innovation are operational, we will employ over 2,000 highly skilled and trained professionals."

