New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said that B Rajendran has taken charge as it's executive director, who will handle alternative investment fund and departments of corporation finance investigation and foreign portfolio investors.

Prior to his promotion as executive director, Rajendran was chief general manager in Sebi and has handled several assignments in the markets regulator since joining in 1996, according to a statement issued by the markets watchdog.

He has in the past served in various departments in Sebi, including in market regulation department, integrated surveillance department, office of investor assistance and education, investigations department and also as regional director, southern regional office.

He has administered the integrated market surveillance system and also conceptualised SEBI Complaints Redress System (SCORES).

He was associated with various Sebi's advisory committees including FPIs, secondary markets, commodities derivatives and alternative investment policy.

Rajendran is a Cost Accountant and holds an M.Com and P.G. Diploma in Securities Laws from the Government Law College, Mumbai.

