Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) B2B packaging e-commerce platform DCGpac on Thursday said it raised Rs 11.45 crore in a funding round led by Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorns with participation from Inflection Point Ventures.

The fund will be used for building the technology front, marketing for growth, implementing other growth initiatives and managing the working capital requirements of the firm, DCGpac said in a release.

Founded by Suresh Bansal and Seema Bansal in 2005, DCGpac allows its clients to get a wide range of packaging off-the-shelf and customised products, offering design-to deliver capabilities and pan-India fulfilment.

It offers packaging items, warehouse supplies, raw materials and corporate products.

"We are very excited by the scope and size of the opportunity in front of us. We will invest in technology to transform and scale our business significantly," said Suresh Bansal.

Since 2005, DCGpac has expanded to more than 12,000 pin codes, serving 18,000-plus MSME/SME customers with a team of over 100 people.

It has over 3,500 product stock keeping units and three fulfilment centres, one each in north, west and south India. Its B2B clientele includes brands such as Puma, Blinkit, Zomato and DTDC.

"With the current fundraise, the company further expects to scale the growth along with a major emphasis on technology development thus levelling the entire packaging process and making it seamless," said Mitesh Shah, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures (IVP).

IPV, which recently announced the launch of USD 50 million VC fund Physis Capital, has invested over Rs 385 crore across 115-plus deals, according to the release.

The platform expects its total addressable market to grow to USD 200 million by 2025, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of more than 25 per cent, as per the release.

