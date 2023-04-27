Amaravati, April 27 (PTI) Asserting that backward classes were the backbone of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Andhra Pradesh Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday called on the community to assess their status in society before and after the emergence of TDP, stating that party founder N T Rama Rao was the change-maker.

Naidu made the remarks in an interaction with members from backward class communities at Sattenapalli in Palnadu district. The former chief minister said that the community had been backward both politically and economically earlier, but it was N T Rama Rao, founder of TDP, who made a difference to their status.

"Rao gave them a boost and encouraged them in all sectors. By creating 24 per cent reservation, N T Rama Rao promoted them in politics," Naidu said in a release.

Listing out backward class leaders names such as Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu, Devendar Goud, K E Krishna Murthy, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Ayyanna Patrudu, Ram Mohan Naidu and Kollu Ravindra among others, he said it was the TDP that gave them a platform to grow.

Further, the former chief minster observed that TDP introduced a sub-plan and spent Rs 36,000 crore for backward classes' (BC) welfare, adding that there is no TDP without BCs.

Naidu's assertions assume significance as ruling YSRCP leaders constantly claim that TDP does not care for BCs. Naidu challenged this claim and questioned what purpose were the various corporations formed by the current government serving?

He questioned if the average revenue earned by BCs rose up in the past four years under the YSRCP government.

Naidu said that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's father B N Yugandhar had worked under him, and called on backward class children to take inspiration from Nadella and follow in his footsteps.

