Nagpur, Dec 21 (PTI) A bag containing Rs 5.10 lakh cash, a mobile phone and some documents was stolen from the house of a businessman in Lakadganj area of Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | IPO Pipeline Expected To Swell by Over Rs 2 Lakh Crore in 2022, Says Report.

The incident took place on Monday and efforts were on to nab the culprit/s, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)