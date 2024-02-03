New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A book written by Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Shastri on Sanatan Dharma was released here on Saturday.

Speaking at the launch programme of his book titled 'Sanatan Dharm Kya Hai' at the Constitution Club here, Shastri emphasised on the need for educating the country's children about the concept of 'Sanatan Dharma' and how it represented ancient India.

"I hope every child reads the book so that they know about Sanatan Dharma and that it is eternal truth and has no beginning and ending," he said.

The book was launched by Parmarth Niketan seer Chidanand Muni and BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi. North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and party leader Neelkant Bakshi were also present at the launch function.

Trivedi said Shastri's devotion to Sanatan Dharma at a young age represented a young India with its ancient civilisational roots.

