Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Private insurer Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance is keen at strengthening and growing its strategic partnerships with financial institutions in every possible way in Tamil Nadu, a senior company official said here on Tuesday.

Bajaj Allianz's institutional business witnessed a 52 per cent growth in Tamil Nadu as of December 2023. The number of policies sold during the period also witnessed a growth of 53 per cent in the state.

"We are dedicated to fulfilling the long-term life goals of customers across segments and continue to invest in enhancing our product suite and services bouquet thereof," Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Chief Distribution Officer - Institutional Business, Dheeraj Sehgal said.

"We are thankful to our strategic partners, especially those in Tamil Nadu. They have enabled us to reach customers across the state and we look forward to growing these partnerships in every possible way," he said in a statement.

According to him, the company has signed agreements with over 82 financial institutions in the country, including 33 banks.

In Tamil Nadu, Bajaj Allianz Life has partnered with Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, City Union Bank, Karur Vysya Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank.

"We believe that our robust technology architecture is among the finest in the industry, designed to ensure that both existing and new partners can seamlessly integrate with us and serve customers in an easy and secure manner," Sehgal said.

