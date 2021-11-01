New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported a 18.30 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 46.50 crore for the second quarter ended in September 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 56.92 crore for the July-September quarter a year ago, said Bajaj Consumer Care, a part of the Bajaj Group of Companies, in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from the sale of goods was at Rs 213.22 crore, down 4.54 per cent, during the period under review as against Rs 223.37 crore of the corresponding quarter.

Total expenses of Bajaj Consumer Care, which operates mainly into the beauty care category, were at Rs 169.85 crore, up 2.11 per cent in the second quarter of 2021-22 as against Rs 166.34 crore.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 235.35 on BSE, up 1.55 per cent from the previous close.

