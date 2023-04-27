New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd on Thursday climbed nearly 2 per cent after the company reported a 31 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The stock gained 1.90 per cent to settle at Rs 1,359.95 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.97 per cent to Rs 1,374.30.

Also Read | Relief From Irritating Calls! TRAI Introduces New Changes Regarding Spam Calls and SMS From May 1.

On the NSE, it climbed 1.82 per cent to end at Rs 1,359 per share.

In volume terms, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 39.82 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Also Read | RBI Looking at Business Models of Banks More Closely, Says Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Thursday reported a 31 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,769 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,346 crore during the corresponding January-March period of 2021-22.

The total consolidated income during the March 2023 quarter increased to Rs 23,625 crore, as against Rs 18,862 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, BFL, the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group, said in a regulatory filing.

For the financial year 2022-23, the company witnessed a 41 per cent increase in profit at Rs 6,417 crore over Rs 4,557 crore in the previous fiscal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)