Bhubaneswar, Nov 21 (PTI) Setting a target to set up 48 asset centres across the country in the current fiscal, Bandhan Bank opened its first Retail Asset Centre here on Monday.

Another such centre will come up in Cuttack in the coastal state.

The asset centres are equipped to cater to the loan requirements of around 10.5 lakh existing customers of Odisha, as well as New-to-Bank customers, a statement issued by Bandhan Bank said.

Any customer looking for loans from the bank may walk into the asset centres, enquire about lending and also deposit EMIs for any existing loan with Bandhan Bank.

The asset centres will work with the credit processing, legal, valuation and other relevant agencies as part of the loan sanctioning process.

These centres will also help channel partners get better collaboration from the bank.

The statement quoted Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank as saying “The bank is on its journey to diversify its assets portfolio and asset centres will play a critical role in the same. We are also looking at growing the current products as well as introducing new products in the retail asset range”.

Bandhan Bank is also expanding its exposure geographically and planning to open more than 550 new branches across India within the current fiscal, Ghosh said.

