Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao slammed the Telangana government over the delay in implementing the Congress party's six guarantees, saying the opposition would hold the government accountable during the upcoming budget session of the Assembly.

Speaking ahead of the Telangana Legislative Assembly budget session, the BRS leader on Monday said the promises made by the Congress before coming to power had not been legally backed even after two and a half years. Referring to remarks made by Rahul Gandhi, Rama Rao said, "Rahul Gandhi had famously said that as soon as the Congress party assumes office in Telangana, the very first cabinet statutory guarantee would be given in the very first cabinet meeting to all six guarantees. Now it is almost two and a half years, but there is no statutory guarantee to even one promise that has been made by the Congress."

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He added that the opposition would press the government to fulfil its commitments during the Assembly proceedings. "So, we will insist on the statutory guarantee that was promised by Rahul Gandhi. We have a CM who keeps talking about how AICC will be given Rs 1000 crores, and Rahul Gandhi will be given Rs 1000 crores. But he doesn't talk about Rythu Bandhu. All the promises that they had made to the people will be questioned and raised. We will certainly hold the government accountable in this Budget session," he said.

Responding to the Congress party's challenge over drug tests for legislators, Rama Rao said the BRS was prepared to undergo any such examination. "We are ready for any kind of test, let the Congress come forward. Let all the legislators give a narco test. We are all ready, we are very much eager and keen to do it," he said.

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Earlier in the day, members of the opposition paid tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the formation of Telangana. MLAs and MLCs from the opposition gathered to honour the Telangana and student martyrs before attending the Assembly proceedings, continuing a long-standing tradition observed before legislative sessions.

Opposition leaders also raised concerns over delays in welfare schemes, including financial assistance for farmers under the Rythu Bandhu programme, job creation, and other commitments made to various sections of society. They said these issues would be raised during the budget session as they seek answers from the government on the implementation of its electoral promises. (ANI)

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