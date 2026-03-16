New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Most of the repo rate actions taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over the past decade occurred during periods when the monetary policy stance was neutral or unspecified, according to a report by State Bank of India.

The report highlighted that the RBI's rate actions have largely remained aligned with the monetary policy stance announced by the central bank, although there have been a few exceptions.

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"RBI rate actions are mostly aligned with the stance except a few aberrations... most of such actions happened during periods of neutral stance," the report noted.

According to the analysis, the comparison between the monetary policy stance and repo rate actions reveals that most of the changes in policy rates were undertaken when the stance was neutral or unspecified.

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The report said this trend reflects the central bank's flexibility in responding to changing economic conditions.

"Most rate actions happened during periods of neutral stance... indicates central bank willingness to be nimble and be ready to act in any direction in an era of uncertainty," the report said.

The analysis also reviewed the evolution of the RBI's policy framework over the past decade, marking ten years since the establishment of the Monetary Policy Committee in 2016.

The report noted that the repo rate completed a full cycle during the tenure of Governor Shaktikanta Das, highlighting the volatility faced by the central bank during this period.

"A decade of MPC rate action reveals the repo rate completed a full circle during Governor Shaktikanta Das with the most volatile period," the report said.

It added that Governor Das dealt with the most volatile phase of monetary policy decisions, as the central bank navigated multiple economic shocks and uncertainties.

The report further observed that India's monetary policy framework has seen fewer episodes of rate hikes after the introduction of the inflation targeting regime.

"History of rate actions show India has transitioned to much less episodes of rate hikes post introduction of Inflation Targeting Regime," the report stated.

The analysis also highlighted the nature of voting patterns within the Monetary Policy Committee over the years.

According to the report, the year 2024 stood out as both the "Year of Full Consensus" and the "Year of Dissent" within the MPC, reflecting differing views among members on policy decisions.

At the same time, the year 2021, when the economy was dealing with the impact of the pandemic, saw complete agreement among MPC members.

"2021 the year of pandemic was the year of 'Full Consensus' and 'Unanimous'," the report said.

So the report outlined that the RBI's policy approach over the past decade has been shaped by changing economic conditions, with the central bank maintaining flexibility in its rate decisions while largely aligning its actions with the stated monetary policy stance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)