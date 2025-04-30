Kolkata, Apr 30 (PTI) Bandhan Bank will undergo a strategic business rebalancing over the next two-three years, aiming to reduce its reliance on unsecured microfinance loans under the Emerging Entrepreneurs Business (EEB) segment and shift towards a more secured loan portfolio, a top company official said.

The bank plans to bring down the EEB loan share from 42 per cent to 35 per cent of its total advances, while increasing the share of secured loans, currently at 42 per cent.

Also Read | NEET UG Admit Card 2025 Out at neet.nta.nic.i: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for May 4 Examination, Know Steps To Download.

The realignment is expected to lower its net interest margin (NIM) by about 50 basis points to 6.1-6.2 per cent from 6.7 per cent recorded in the March quarter.

EEB is a high-margin unsecured loan product.

Also Read | Did Caste Census Ever Happen Before in India? As Modi Govt Takes Big Decision of Including Caste Enumeration in Next Census, Know When First and Last Time It Was Conducted.

“The EEB business stress is expected to ease from the second quarter of the current fiscal. We want the EEB share of our loan exposure to be around 35 per cent, while raising the secured lending share,” Managing Director and CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta said.

He said the lender is targeting 15-17 per cent credit growth over the next two-three years, and is innovating its product portfolio to support this shift.

Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported a more than five-fold increase in its net profit for the quarter ended March 31 at Rs 318 crore, compared to Rs 55 crore in the year-ago period, driven by lower provisions despite a decline in net interest income.

The lender's net revenue in the reporting quarter stood at Rs 3,456 crore, marginally lower than Rs 3,560 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)