Imphal, Apr 21 (PTI) A 34-year-old Bangladeshi man was arrested in Manipur's Thoubal district for illegally residing in India, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Two others were also apprehended for allegedly helping the foreigner to hide his identity, he said.

The Bangladeshi national was involved in the scrap collection business and has been staying at Lilong Uku Mamang area in the northeastern state since 2014 with "expired passport and visa documents", Thoubal Superintendent of Police Sarangthem Ibomcha said.

Mohammad Ramjan Ali, a resident of Bangladesh's Chapainawabganj district, was arrested on April 19 for illegally residing in India, he said.

A passport issued by the People's Republic of Bangladesh which had expired in November 2017 along with an invalid visa was seized from his possession.

An FIR has been registered against him under the Foreigners Act, and a special investigation team will probe the matter, the officer said.

