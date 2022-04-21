Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Bank credit grew by 10.09 per cent to Rs 119.88 lakh crore and deposits by 10.06 per cent to Rs 167.42 lakh crore in the fortnight ended on April 8, the RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended on April 9, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 108.88 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 152.11 lakh crore, according to the RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as of April 8, released on Thursday.

Also Read | NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: Apply For 106 Non-Teaching Posts at nitdgp.ac.in; Check Details Here.

In FY 2021-22, bank credit rose by 8.59 per cent and deposit by 8.94 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)