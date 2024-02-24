Noida, Feb 24 (PTI) The Noida Police on Saturday said it has arrested two men and allegedly recovered a large number of China-made e-cigarettes sourced by them from Nepal.

The e-cigarettes -- whose use is banned in India -- were being transported by the accused in a car and meant to be supplied in Delhi, a senior officer said.

"Police have arrested two men with banned e-cigarettes and illegal cannabis (ganja). The vehicle they (the accused) were allegedly using has also been impounded. After the interrogations, it came to light that they were sourcing these items to sell them in Delhi's Rohini and nearby areas," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra told reporters.

The accused were held on Friday on the basis of a tip-off after their vehicle was intercepted near the Sector 42-42 cut, under Sector 39 police station limits, Mishra said.

Additional DCP Manish Mishra said a total of 960 IGET Star L7000 Disposable Vape along with more than three kilogrammes of cannabis was seized by the police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Verma said, "The e-cigarettes seized are made in China and sourced from Nepal by the accused duo. The total value of the items in black market is estimated worth around Rs 45-50 lakh."

During initial probe, the accused revealed that they got the e-cigarettes through an international supplier and the cannabis was procured by them from Uttarakhand, according to police.

The accused brought the e-cigarettes from their supplier near Nepal border in Uttarakhand's Khatima district and transported it to Delhi's Rohini area, the police said.

In Rohini, the e-cigarettes were sold at high rates in bars, restaurants, and to young customers along with cannabis, the police added.

The police said those held have been identified as Tasleem, 45, and Ahmed, 31, both residents of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 39 police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, among others, the police added.

