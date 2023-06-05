Nashik, Jun 5 (PTI) Banned gutkha worth Rs 64 lakh was seized on Mumbai-Agra highway in Nashik on Monday and one person has been arrested, a police official said.

A mid-size truck was stopped at Ghoti toll plaza on the basis of a tip off and a search yielded 118 sacks of gutkha, which is banned in Maharashtra, he said.

The vehicle's driver, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested under Indian Penal Code and Food Safety and Standards Act, he added.

