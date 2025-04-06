Jaipur, Apr 6 (PTI) Barmer was the hottest place in Rajasthan on Sunday recording a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, 6.8 degrees above normal, the Jaipur Meteorological Center said.

Parts of Rajasthan witnessed scorching heat today. Jaisalmer recorded a high of 45.0 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 43.2 degrees, Jodhpur 43 degrees, Kota 42.4 degrees and Jalore 42 degrees.

Barmer saw a record breaking maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees in the first week of April. The highest temperature the city witnessed during this period was 45.2 degrees Celsius on April 3, 1998, a MeT department spokesperson said.

The heat wave prevailing in many parts of the state will intensify in the coming days, he said.

The temperature is likely to increase in the state by 3 to 4 degrees in the coming days. On Monday, the maximum temperature in some parts of southwestern Rajasthan is likely to settle around 44 to 45 degrees and 42 to 44 degrees in parts of eastern Rajasthan, he said.

