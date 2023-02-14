New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) BCL Industries Ltd on Tuesday posted a 4 per cent growth in its net profit at Rs 25.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter, on account of higher income.

Also Read | Jharkhand Horror: Lovelorn Girl Meets Tragic End Ahead of Valentine's Day, Lover Rapes and Kills Her by Inserting Iron Rod in Private Parts.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 24.22 crore in the October-December period of the fiscal 2021-22, the company said in a regulatory filing.

BCL Industries trimmed its total expenses to Rs 417.09 crore, compared to Rs 534.88 crore a year ago.

Also Read | WPI Inflation Eases to 2-Year Low of 4.73% in January 2023; Food Items Turned Expensive.

The company's total income was at Rs 450.43 crore as against Rs 566.59 crore in the year-ago quarter.

BCL Industries is the only company in India and the South Asian region to have a forward and backward integrated distillery ethanol plant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)