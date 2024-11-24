Lucknow, Nov 24 (PTI) India had great warriors like Ahilyabai Holkar, Rani Lakshmibai and Rani Durgavati when the West could not have imagined having such women, RSS joint general secretary Alok Kumar said on Sunday.

Addressing a programme held here to mark the tricentenary celebrations of Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th-century ruling queen of Indore, Alok Kumar said, "The life of Lokmata Ahilyabai is inspiring for everyone. Her valour was amazing. She was a skilled strategist, valiant and proficient in the art of war. Ahilyabai Holkar was against the practice of Sati. She was the epitome of sacrifice."

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader showered praises on the Maratha queen and credited her with setting up the saree industry in Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh).

She created employment for the soldiers' widows and also developed irrigation resources.

Ahilyabai Holkar also started a pension scheme for soldiers who had sacrificed their lives during the war.

"At a time when the West could not even think it, India had great warrior women like Ahilyabai, Lakshmibai and Durgavati," Alok Kumar said.

Mala Thakur, national secretary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Trishatabdi Samaroh Samiti (LAHTSS), said the Maratha queen analysed the social conditions of her time and provided support to the needy.

While eating, she used to sit together in a row of people from all sections of the society, Thakur said.

During her time, no one was ever discriminated against based on caste and there is no greater example of social harmony than this, Thakur said.

Presiding over the programme, Uday Raje Holkar, a descendant of Ahilyabai Holkar, said that there was a sense of harmony in her life. She also crossed the boundary of Maheshwar state and worked across the country, Uday Raje said.

Patron of LAHTSS of the Avadh region and Ayodhya-based Mahant Baidehi Ballabh Sharan Maharaj said that the committee will organise various programmes on Ahilyabai Holkar throughout the year in all the districts of the Avadh region. He said that big programmes have been planned in Ayodhya and Naimisharanya.

Born on May 31, 1725, Ahilyabai Holkar ruled Indore, then within the Maratha Confederacy. After the deaths of her husband Khanderao Holkar, father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar, and son Male Rao Holkar, Ahilyabai took over the affairs of the Holkar dynasty. She died on August 13, 1795.

