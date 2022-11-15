Bengaluru, Nov 15 (PTI) Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Yantra India Limited (YIL) for co-operation in the areas of ammunition hardware and military grade components to jointly address the requirements of Indian defence and export markets.

The pact aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and YIL, a state-owned defence company, and sharing of manufacturing and test infrastructure/resources for the production of arms and ammunition and related systems, the Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement on Tuesday.

