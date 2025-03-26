New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday invited state-owned BEML to set up an advanced mining equipment manufacturing plant in the state.

The Chief Minister presented the "Invitation to Invest" to BEML Chairman & Managing Director Shantanu Roy at the Investor Connect event, the company said in a statement.

"The proposed plant will focus on producing high-performance dump trucks, water sprinklers, and motor graders, catering to the increasing demand in the mining and infrastructure sectors," it added.

The company did not share details of the proposed investment for the plant.

BEML, under the Ministry of Defence, operates in construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace verticals.

