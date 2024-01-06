Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) Around 800 Bengali writers will read out their compositions and participate in sessions at a five-day literary meet and little magazine fair here, starting from January 10, officials said on Saturday.

The initiative by the state information and cultural affairs department is part of an effort to promote work of young and seasoned litterateurs of the state.

Around 460 little magazines from districts will participate in the literary meet as the state wanted to promote independent publications not having big-time institutional support, the Information and Cultural Affairs department said in a statement on Friday.

During this festival at the Rabindra Sadan-Nandan and Bangla Academy compound, 612 poets and 144 short story writers will recite their verses and read out from their proses.

Twelve commemorative awards - named after various Bengali luminaries, including Sakti Chattopadhyay, Lila Roy, will be handed over to talented litterateurs.

Celebrated Bengali writer Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay will be the special guest on the inaugural day of the programme on January 10, while the meet and fair will be jointly inaugurated by writer Jhareswar Chattopadhyay and poet Prasun Bandyopadhyay.

On the 125th birth anniversary of legendary Bengali writer Tarashankar Bandyopadhyay, a commemorative volume on his work will be published during the festival.

