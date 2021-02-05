Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) Potato production in West Bengal in the current season is pegged at 110 lakh tonne against an average annual consumption of 65 lakh tonne, an official said on Friday.

He said in order to ensure balanced market conditions, authorities should maintain release of the stored stock at an uniform rate of 12 per cent in each month during the unloading period.

"The area under cultivation of potatoes is on the rise and the cold storage units will continue to play a pivotal role in marketing the produce.

"Collection and analysis of pan India comprehensive data on cultivation, harvesting, storage and marketing should be undertaken for formulation of necessary action plan, and monitoring the stock situation on a real-time basis," said Tarun Kanti Ghosh, president of West Bengal Cold Storage Association.

Speaking at its annual general meeting, he also batted for enhancement in the quantity of locally-developed seeds, and support from the state government for cultivation of export-quality potatoes.

Meanwhile, state Agriculture Minister Tapan Dasgupta said he will look into complaints by association members over hefty Panchayat Tax & Trade License fees.

