Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) West Bengal should focus on affordable electricity tariff for industries, greater availability of institutional credit for MEMEs and manufacturing of value-added products across sectors to boost economic activities in the state, an official of an industry body said.

Also Read | Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased by Company Official.

The government must encourage industries to carry on modernisation, he said.

Also Read | Tecno Spark 8 Pro Launched in India at Rs 10,599; First Sale on January 4, 2022.

“If Bengal wants to be among the top three states in terms of GDP, it will have to focus on affordable power tariff for industries and encourage enterprises involved in value-addition of products across sectors to set up units.

"Bengal is a power-surplus state but the cost of industrial power is not competitive as compared to some other states," Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry outgoing president Aakash Shah said.

He also stated that the share of value-added products in the GDP for other industrial states is far higher than that in Bengal.

Shah said greater access to institutional credit for the MSME sector is a key factor.

State MSME & Textiles Minister Chandranath Sinha said the micro, small and medium enterprises have done well and are expected to overcome challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)