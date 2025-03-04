New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Contract smart TV manufacturer Veira Electronics on Tuesday said it has received Rs 130 crore in funding from Bharat Value Fund (BVF), which marks the closure of its pre-IPO placement round.

The fresh funding will help in the expansion of Veira Group, which operates two facilities in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, with a production capacity of up to 3 million TVs annually.

Also Read | What Is Army Recruitment Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Nanded Farmer Duped of INR 1.75 Lakh on Promise of Recruitment in the Army.

"The investment marks successful closure of its Pre-IPO placement round," it said.

Bharat Value Fund CIO Madhu Lunawat said Veira's financial performance has been impressive with sales growing at a 55 per cent CAGR between FY22-24, reaching Rs 865 crore in FY24.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"India's smart TV manufacturing industry, valued at USD 11.53 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 32.57 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17 per cent," she said.

"Our investment in Veira is a step in contributing to the growth of India's growing and evolving TV market, with key players that have the potential to reshape TV manufacturing."

Its TV portfolio incorporates the largest basket of operating systems like Tizen, WebOS, Google, and Coolita, covering all categories, including HD, FHD, 4K, LED, OLED, and QLED.

Veira Managing Director Ankit Mani said: "We are a complete end-to-end solution provider for brands entering the Indian market, with a dependable team offering R&D, sourcing, design, manufacturing, assembly, final testing, and reverse logistics services".

Bharat Value Fund is a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) launched by India Inflection Opportunity Trust (IIOT) and managed by The Wealth Company – formerly Pantomath Capital Management. It has established itself as a prominent fund house in the mid-market sector, investing in profitable growth-stage companies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)