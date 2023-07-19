Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) BharatBenz in collaboration with Reliance Industries on Wednesday showcased India's first intercity luxury concept coach powered by Hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Unveiled at the 4th Energy Transitions Working Group meeting under India's G20 Presidency at Goa, being held between 19-22 July, the concept coach will be used to conduct an advanced engineering study to explore the viability of hydrogen fuel cell as a propulsion alternative for the future, according to a statement.

The hydrogen fuel cell propulsion technology used on a customized BharatBenz coach chassis is developed indigenously by Reliance Industries and is being engineered to offer a range of approximately 400 km, it said.

This study will also help understand how viable is H2 fuel cell technology for inter-city travel, according to the statement.

The G20 Energy Transitions Working Group was established to address the global challenges of energy transition and sustainability, brings together representatives from G20 countries, international organizations, and other stakeholders.

Earlier on February 6, 2023, Reliance Industries (RIL) unveiled India's first Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine technology solution for heavy-duty trucks flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Energy Week in Bangalore.

BharatBenz said it has pioneered many industry-first technologies that have kept its trucks and buses ahead of the curve, adding that Reliance Industries is now making advanced strides into hydrogen propulsion technologies for the future.

“This luxury intercity coach is powered by Fuel cell system, which is designed and developed by Reliance Industries, using state-of-the-art components from international partners with significant localization,” said Nitin Seth, CEO, New Mobility, Reliance Industries, said in a LinkedIn post.

The intercity bus can travel approximately 400 km on a single hydrogen fill and can bring long-distance travel between cities on clean fuel like Hydrogen, he stated.

The bus will undergo extensive trials, validation and safety trials over the next 12 months, he added.

India, earlier in January this year, launched the National Green Hydrogen mission, which will require synergizing demand and supply and innovative and affordable solution, he said in the post and added that mobility plays a critical role in the above mission as Indian transport contributes 25-35 per cent of PM 2.5 emissions besides 80 per cent of the crude is imported costing over 100 billion dollars to the exchequer, according to his LinkedIn post.

