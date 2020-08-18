Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Bharti AXA Life Insurance on Tuesday announced its bancassurance partnership with SBM Bank India.

Under this agreement, the insurer will offer its life insurance products, including protection, health, savings and investment plans, to customers of SBM Private Wealth, the retail banking arm of SBM Bank India, a release said.

Also Read | Assamese Made Compulsory as Medium of Instruction Till Class 5 in Assam Schools.

Also Read | New Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptops Launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 79,990.

*** FIA Global expands operations to Bangladesh

*

Fintech firm FIA Global on Tuesday said it has made a foray into Bangladesh under its global expansion plan.

The company offers digital payment and distribution solutions in India and Nepal.

FIA Global plans to expand its global business and set up operations in Bangladesh and support innovations that deliver maximum development impact for the bottom of the pyramid, it said in a release.

Seema Prem, Co-Founder and CEO, FIA Global, said, "With this grant, we will be able to expand our global presence. We are delighted to enter Bangladesh and look forward to strengthening our presence in the South Asian market."

*** Fino Payments Bank launches Jan BachatKhata for lower income households *

Fino Payments Bank on Tuesday announced launch of Aadhaar authentication based Jan BachatKhata to cater to the low income households and direct benefit transfer (DBT) beneficiaries.

With 90 per cent of the country's population having Aadhaar number, the Jan BachatKhata (JBK) is available to everyone who is comfortable with AadhaarAuth based banking on fingertips, Fino said in a release.

However, the primary segment would be low income household families and beneficiaries of government's DBT, it added.

For this set of customers, Aadhaar enabled payment system (AePS) has emerged as the preferred mode of transactions as it is convenient, secure and completely digital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)