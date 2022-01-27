New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.02 crore for December quarter 2021-22, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 217.86 crore for the year-ago period, a BSE filing stated.

BHEL had also incurred a loss of Rs 46.58 crore in the previous September quarter, as per the filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 5,135.90 crore in December quarter, up from Rs 4,451.36 crore in the same period a year ago.

