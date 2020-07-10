Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Friday named Mukesh as the new Commissioner of Police of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

Mukesh, who was the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Murshidabad range, replaced Laxmi Narayan Meena, according to a government order.

Also Read | Oppo Watch to Be Launched in India Soon Along with Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Report.

Meena was moved as the IGP of state CID.

The government also transferred Sunil Kumar Choudhary as the new DIG of Murshidabad Range.

Also Read | Microsoft Teams Launches Together Mode, Dynamic View & Video Filters to Make Virtual Meetings Look Real.

Ranendra Nath Banerjee, Joint CP (Headquarters) of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, was made the DIG (Border) of the state Intelligence Bureau (IB), the order said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)