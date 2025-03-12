Udupi (Karnataka), Mar 12 (PTI) A 29-year-old man lost his life, and another sustained serious injuries after their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Moolur on National Highway 66, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Pratheesh Prasad, while the injured, Nihal Wilson (29), is undergoing treatment, they added.

Also Read | Sunita Williams, Expected To Return to Earth This Month Following Extended Stay in Space, Might Develop 'Baby Feet' After Landing; Here's Why.

The duo was travelling from Kaup to Padubidri in the coastal district of Udupi when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their two-wheeler on Tuesday night. The vehicle fled the scene after the collision.

Passersby alerted the police, following which emergency responders rushed the victims to a nearby hospital.

Also Read | Found Old Share Certificate in Physical Form? Know How To Check if You Still Own Shares Mentioned on Paper Share Certificates at iepfa.gov.in.

However, Pratheesh succumbed to his injuries before receiving medical assistance.

Nihal, who suffered multiple injuries, including a bone fracture, remains in critical condition, a police official said.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby establishments to identify the vehicle involved in the accident. However, no concrete evidence has been found yet, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)