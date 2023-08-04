New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Biocon Biologics Ltd on Friday announced key leadership appointments, including those of Rhonda Duffy as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Sandeep Athalye as Chief Development Officer.

The company, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd also announced the appointment of David Gibson as its Global Head - Business Development to lead all licensing, strategic partnering and business development activities. He joins the company from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Duffy will lead manufacturing, quality and supply chain management. She brings over 30 years of experience in the global pharmaceuticals industry, the company said in a statement.

On the other hand, Athalye, who has been with Biocon Biologics for over six years as its Chief Medical Officer, has been elevated to Chief Development Officer to head CMC, clinical development and medical and regulatory affairs, it added.

"These new additions to the leadership team bring rich, global experience which will help prepare the organisation for the future and ensure a seamless integration of the recently acquired global biosimilars business from Viatris," Biocon Biologics CEO & Managing Director Shreehas Tambe said.

The company also said Stephanie Wasco has been appointed as Head of Communications - Advanced Markets to lead corporate and marketing communications and product branding in advanced markets such as the US and Europe.

