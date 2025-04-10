New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Biocon Biologics on Thursday said it has received an approval from the US health regulator to market a cancer treatment biosimilar product.

The company, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Jobevne (bevacizumab-nwgd), a biosimilar Bevacizumab for intravenous use, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Jobevne, a recombinant humanised monoclonal antibody used to treat different types of cancer, is a biosimilar to the reference product Avastin (bevacizumab), it added.

Jobevne is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor that binds with VEGF and blocks the interaction with its receptors to prevent angiogenesis, combating cancer by restricting blood supply to the tumor.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The approval expands Biocon Biologics' biosimilar oncology portfolio in the US. The company also markets Bevacizumab in Europe and Canada under the name Abeymy.

Biocon Biologics CEO & Managing Director Shreehas Tambe said the approval is a significant milestone -- company's seventh biosimilar approved in the US and a strong addition to the robust oncology portfolio.

"We look forward to working with all stakeholders to bring more treatment options to patients," he added.

In the US, sales of bevacizumab stood at around USD 2.0 billion in 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)