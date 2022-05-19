New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Biocon Ltd on Thursday said its arm Biocon Biologics Ltd and Viatris Inc have launched their biosimilar product -- Abevmy (bBevacizumab) -- in Canada for use in treatment of cancer.

Abevmy, co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Viatris, is a biosimilar to Roche's Avastin (Bevacizumab) and has been approved by Health Canada across four oncology indications, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

The two formats of 100 mg/4 mL single-use vial and 400 mg/16 mL single-use vial have been approved, it added.

"With the launch of Abevmy, (bBevacizumab), we are adding another world-class biosimilar to our oncology portfolio in Canada, which includes Ogivri (Trastuzumab) and Fulphila (Pegfilgrastim). Abevmy will be an important addition to our existing portfolio and will enable us to expand patient access to another affordable biologic for cancer care," Biocon Biologics Chief Commercial Officer, Advanced Markets Matthew Erick said.

Abevmy is the fourth biosimilar to be offered by Viatris in Canada and the company's third to support patients living with cancer, Viatris Canada Country Manager David Simpson said.

"Our vast experience in biosimilars has resulted in a substantial oncology portfolio which expands choices for patients across the nation," Simpson added.

