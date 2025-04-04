New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Biotechnology firm Biocon on Friday said its board has approved to raise up to Rs 600 crore in one or more tranches on a private placement basis.

The company's board has approved issuance of commercial papers up to an amount not exceeding Rs 600 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For 1,299 Sub-Inspector Vacancies at tnusrb.tn.gov.in; Know Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria and Other Important Details.

It, however, did not disclose reasons for raising the capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)