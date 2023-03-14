New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has introduced a new initiative 'Learning Science via Standards' for students.

The new initiative "focuses on a series of lesson plans aimed to use scientific concepts, principles and laws to help students understand their practical applications in manufacturing, functioning and testing of quality characteristics of different products as stated in the relevant Indian Standards", an official statement said.

BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said, "The 'Learning Science via Standards' initiative is a step towards bridging the gap between theory and real life use of science education."

It will enable students to relate the concepts of science to their actual applications and also promote a culture of quality and standardisation in the country, he added.

This is expected to benefit a wide range of students, including those in schools, colleges, and technical institutions. It will also contribute towards their capacity building to engage successfully in a variety of economic sectors in the country.

The subjects for the lesson plans are largely related to products used in day-to-day life and have been chosen based on their relevance to education as part of the course curriculum as well as to industrial applications.

BIS officials and resource personnel will transact the lesson plans to the students for an interactive learning experience. These lesson plans will also be hosted on the BIS website, the statement said.

The 'Learning Science via Standards' series is in continuation with an earlier BIS initiative under which 'Standards Clubs' are being established in educational institutions across India.

Over 4,200 such clubs have already been formed with over one lakh student members. To initiate the activities under these clubs, more than 3,400 science teachers have been trained to act as mentors.

