Mangaluru, Sep 13 (PTI) Bishop of Mangaluru diocese Peter Paul Saldanha on Monday condoled the death of former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes.

In his message, Saldanha said Oscar played a pivotal role in Mangaluru and helped the coastal people during his political tenure, irrespective of caste, creed, and colour.

"We miss Oscar Fernandes, a good soul of our community, who served for the country representing the Mangalurean community,” the bishop said.

"The Catholic community in Mangaluru, along with priests, nuns and lay faithful are saddened by his demise. Condolences to his wife Blossom Oscar Fernandes, family members, and near and dear ones,” the bishop said.

