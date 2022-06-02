Chennai, June 2 (PTI) AG&P Pratham, the city-gas distribution arm of Singapore-based (Atlantic Gulf and Pacific) AG&P Group has drawn up plans to set up 11 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations and provide piped natural gas (PNG) supply in Ramanathapuram district over the next eight years.

The company has commenced laying of steel pipeline in Ramanathapuram and Keelakarai as it looks to provide easy access to CNG and PNG for households, commercial establishments and industrial units in this region.

AG&P Pratham would deliver 11 CNG filling stations and ensure PNG supply to 41,311 households in the next eight years, a company statement said here on Thursday.

"We are doing some spectacular work in Ramanathapuram to make living more sustainable for its citizens by providing them easy access to economical natural gas", company Regional Head, E Poomari said.

"With this project, AG&P Pratham is bringing much needed infrastructure to Ramanathapuram. We believe that the commencement of this steel pipeline is in the right direction for the growth and development of the region", he said.

The pipeline work in Ramanathapuram is safe, secure and would not only benefit people by allowing them to access to cleaner, safer and economical fuel but also help the state's economy by accelerating industrialization, creating jobs, thereby improving the quality of life of people, he said.

AG&P has been authorised to develop city gas distribution networks in -- Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Ramanathapuram, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts. The company aims to provide 10,000 PNG domestic registrations and seven compressed natural gas supply in the region by December, the release said.

