New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) J&K Bank on Monday said its deposits and advances recorded double-digit growth in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

In a regulatory disclosure of provisional business figures, J&K Bank said its total business grew 12 per cent to Rs 2.28 lakh crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Total deposits jumped 10.44 per cent to Rs 1.34 lakh crore. Gross advances registered a growth of 12.67 per cent to Rs 97,072 crore.

Shares of J&K Bank closed at Rs 135.85 on the BSE, down 2.27 per cent over its previous close.

