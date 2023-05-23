New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) GE T&D India on Tuesday said it has narrowed loss to Rs 15.35 crore in the March quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

The net loss of the company stood at Rs 22.53 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, according to a BSE filing.

Also Read | Ganja Ban: Odisha Government Bans Ganja at Shiva Shrines Across the State.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 706.77 crore in the January-March quarter from Rs 685.92 crore in the same period a year ago.

In the full financial year 2022-23, its loss also narrowed to Rs 1.49 crore as against a loss of Rs 49.62 crore reported in FY2021-22.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Adds 30.5 Lakh Mobile Users in March 2023; Vodafone Idea Loses 12 Lakh Users.

Total income in the fiscal stood at Rs 2,807.15 crore as compared with Rs 3,091.69 crore in the year-ago period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)