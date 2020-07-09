New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Thursday jumped nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.38 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

On the BSE, the scrip gained 4.93 per cent to close at Rs 5.96, its upper circuit limit. It rose by 4.42 per cent to close at Rs 5.90 on the NSE.

The company had clocked a loss of Rs 883.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its total consolidated income during the March 2020 quarter stood at Rs 2,376.68 crore as compared with Rs 2,426.02 crore in the year-ago quarter.

