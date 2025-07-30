New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Shares of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) jumped 4.53 per cent on Wednesday after the firm reported a 29.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the June quarter of this fiscal year.

The stock climbed 4.53 per cent to Rs 3,653.70 on the BSE.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 30, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

At the NSE, it surged 4.49 per cent to Rs 3,652.70.

Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday reported a 29.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,617.19 crore during the June quarter, driven by strong overseas order growth.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, July 30, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 2,785.72 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the April-June period increased to Rs 63,678.92 crore, over Rs 55,119.82 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company achieved "consolidated revenues of Rs 63,679 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, registering a Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth of 16 per cent with healthy execution witnessed in its key projects and manufacturing portfolio".

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)