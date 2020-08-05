New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Shares of PTC India Financial Services (PFS) on Wednesday gained over 6 per cent after the company reported over 69 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30.

The stock rose by 6.55 per cent to its one year high of Rs 18.70 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 6.25 per cent to Rs 18.70 -- its one year high.

PFS on Tuesday reported 69.8 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 26.56 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The financier, which mainly caters to the infrastructure and power sector, had registered net profit of Rs 15.64 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income (consolidated) of the company, however, fell to Rs 298.11 crore during April-June, from Rs 352.19 crore in the same period last fiscal, PFS said in a regulatory filing.

