Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI) The TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Chennai, a not-for-profit organisation marked the successful completion of 25 years of building an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state, a top official said on Saturday.

TiE Chennai has been a driving force behind innovation, mentorship and collaboration, shaping the success stories of startups and various business leaders.

The silver jubilee celebration under the theme 'The Legacy of TiE Chennai: Transform, Thrive, Triumph' consisted of past presidents and industry leaders taking part in the inaugural session, a release said.

Founder and Chancellor of Sai University KV Ramani, former CEO and Vice Chairman of Cognizant and Krea University Chancellor Lakshmi Narayanan, Serial Entrepreneur Naru Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of FMCG major CavinKare CK Ranganathan among others participated.

"As we celebrate 25 years of TiE Chennai's remarkable journey, we are grateful to the visionaries, mentors and leaders who have shaped our entrepreneurial ecosystem." TiE Chennai President Sriram Subramanya said.

"We are proud of our past accomplishments and committed to a brighter future, where we will continue to empower entrepreneurs, drive innovation, and propel Tamil Nadu to global leadership in entrepreneurship," Subramanya, the Founder and Managing Director and CEO, Integra Software Services Pvt Ltd said.

The panellists on the occasion highlighted the enduring commitment of TiE Chennai towards fostering entrepreneurship. They emphasised the pivotal role played by TiE Chennai in enabling businesses from the city to thrive and triumph.

TiE was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives and senior professionals. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking, education, funding and incubation.

TiE Chennai has over 63 chapters across 13 countries with more than 30,000 members. The chapter conducts many events throughout the year with a focus on entrepreneurship development, the release added.

