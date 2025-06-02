Kota, Jun 2 (PTI) A 60-year-old businessman in Mandawar town of Rajasthan's Jhalawar district was murdered by some unidentified people early Monday morning, police said.

A case of murder has been registered at Mandawar police station on the complaint of the businessman's son, they said.

Surendra Mewara was attacked with sharp weapons by around five to six unidentified assailants while he was returning home after morning prayers at a temple near his field, Manadawar SHO Mahaveer Prasad said.

The incident happened around 6 am, he said, adding that the attacker fled away after the crime.

Mewara was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed during treatment, he said.

The reason behind the fatal attack was yet to be ascertained, he added.

The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem, he further said.

According to locals, Mewara used to run a cement and bajri business. He was convicted to life term with five others in a decade old murder case and was presently out on bail.

