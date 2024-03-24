Chandigarh, Mar 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday accused the BJP government at the Centre of "misusing" federal probe agencies and said the public will give a befitting reply to it in the Lok Sabha polls.

After holding a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs here, he said everyone in the party's Punjab unit has been standing like a rock with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last Thursday in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

At the meeting with the legislators, Mann, who is also the AAP's Punjab unit chief, discussed a host of issues including Kejriwal's arrest, strategy for the Lok Sabha polls and the INDIA bloc's 'maha' rally on March 31.

The meeting was also attended by the AAP's state unit working president Budh Ram, Punjab Assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and deputy speaker Jai Kishan Singh.

"We will oppose this dictatorship of the Narendra Modi government and misuse of central agencies with all our strength," Mann said, adding that the public would give a befitting reply to the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

"People will use their vote to end this dictatorship," he said.

Mann said all parties and leaders of the INDIA bloc are coming together at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi "to save democracy".

"The BJP's dictatorship knows no boundaries. Opposition leaders are being put in jail and a sitting chief minister is arrested without any evidence," he said.

AAP leader Gopal Rai on Sunday said the opposition INDIA bloc will hold a "maha rally" at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to "safeguard the country's interests and democracy".

